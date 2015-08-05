CORRECTED-Burger chain Wendy's sales fall for 7th straight quarter

(Corrects paragraph 1 to "fewer company-owned stores" from "store closures")

Aug 5 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported a fall in sales for the seventh straight quarter, due to fewer company-owned stores and fierce competition from fast-casual dining chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc .

Wendy's revenue fell 3.3 percent to $489.5 million in the second quarter ended June 28.

However, the company's system-wide same-restaurant sales rose 2.2 percent in North America, its biggest market.

Net income increased to $40.2 million, or 11 cents per share, from $29 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)