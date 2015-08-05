UPDATE 2-Wendy's same-restaurant sales beat on image revamp, new menu items

* Q2 company-owned same-restaurant sales up 2.4 pct vs est.
Aug 5 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co
reported quarterly same-restaurant sales above analysts'
estimates as a move to revamp restaurants and add new menu items
helped attract customers.
The company's shares rose as much as 2.2 percent in early
trading on Wednesday.
Faced with falling sales and fierce competition from
fast-casual restaurants, Wendy's is revamping its image,
redesigning restaurants and adding new menu items such as "Spicy
Chicken Sandwich" and "Baconator Fries".
The company's efforts seem to be finally working as
indicated by a 2.2 percent rise in system-wide same-restaurant
sales in the second quarter. Analysts on average expected a 1.6
percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Higher sales at re-branded restaurants boosted
company-operated same-restaurant sales by 1.7 percentage points
to 2.4 percent.
The rise in Wendy's same-restaurant sales was in sharp
contrast to a 0.7 percent drop at McDonald's Corp, the
world's biggest fast-food chain.
Restaurant Brands International Inc, which owns
rival Burger King and Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, last
month credited new menu items as the main reason behind the
biggest surge in its burger chain's comparable sales in years.
Wendy's has introduced more items perceived as healthier,
including salads and organic beverages, to better compete with
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which is known for using
fresh, organic ingredients for its food.
Wendy's is also offering grilled chicken raised without
antibiotics as part of a test to appeal to health-conscious
customers, Chief Executive Emil Brolick said on a conference
call on Wednesday.
The company is planning to reduce its ownership of
restaurants to about 5 percent by mid 2016, and is on track to
sell about 540 stores by the end of 2016.
Second-quarter revenue fell 3.3 percent to $489.5 million in
the second quarter ended June 28 as the company owned fewer
stores.
Net income rose 39 percent to $40.2 million, or 11 cents per
share.
Excluding items, Wendy's earned 8 cents per share, below the
average analyst estimate of 9 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey)