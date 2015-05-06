Burger chain Wendy's same-restaurant sales beat estimates

May 6 Wendy's Co, the No.3 U.S. burger chain, reported better-than-expected same-restaurant sales for the first quarter and said it would sell its bakery operations.

The company said on Wednesday that same-restaurant sales rose 3.2 percent in the quarter ended March 29.

Analysts on average had expected a 2.5 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Wendy's net income fell to $27.5 million, or 7 cents per share, from $46.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell about 11 percent to $466.2 million as the company sold 240 company-operated restaurants to franchises.