Wendy's CFO to retire, names Penegor to post

LOS ANGELES May 6 Wendy's Co, the second-largest U.S. fast-food hamburger chain, on Monday said Chief Financial Officer Steve Hare will retire on Sept. 1, and be succeeded by Todd Penegor, most recently president of Kellogg's U.S. snacks division.

Penegor, 47, will join Wendy's in June. Hare, 59, will assist in the transition and provide consulting services to Wendy's through the end of the year.
