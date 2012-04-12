UPDATE 1-Reed Elsevier, Wendy's drop US conservative group

April 12 Reed Elsevier is the latest company to drop out of a conservative national advocacy group in the United States that has been a lightning rod for gun laws.

The Anglo-Dutch professional information service provider said on Thursday it resigned its board seat and dropped its membership of the American Legislative Council (ALEC).

"We made the decision after considering the broad range of criticism being leveled at ALEC," said a Reed Elsevier spokesman.

The council has faced a push-back in recent weeks because of its involvement in voting laws and in "stand your ground" gun laws such as one under scrutiny in the Trayvon Martin shooting in Florida.

Hamburger chain Wendy's Co said late on Wednesday that it decided in late 2011 not to renew its ALEC membership for 2012.

Other supporters of ALEC that have backed away include Coca-Cola Co, Kraft Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.