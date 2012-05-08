UPDATE 1-Wendy's profit misses on higher beef costs

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est. $0.03
* Q1 rev up 2 pct to $593.2 mln
May 8 Wendy's Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates, mainly on account of higher fresh beef costs.
First-quarter net income was $12.4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.4 million, or breakeven per share, last year.
Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 3 cents per share in the quarter.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $593.2 million and same-store sales at established Wendy's North America company-operated restaurants rose 0.8 percent.
Shares of the company were down about 5 percent in premarket trade. They had closed at $4.87 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.