UPDATE 1-Wendy's profit matches Street, shares up

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 Wendy's Co WEN.N, the third-largest U.S. fast-food hamburger chain, reported quarterly profit from continuing operations that matched Wall Street's view on Thursday, and shares rose nearly 2 percent.

Second quarter net income from continuing operations was $11.4 million, or 3 cents per share. A year earlier, its net income for the quarter was $5.4 million, or 2 cents per share.

Excluding special items, the company would have earned 5 cents per share in the latest quarter, matching analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consolidated revenue was $622.5 million, up from $607.4 million. Closely watched same-restaurant sales at Wendy's North America company-operated restaurants rose 2.3 percent.

On July 5, the company closed the sale of most of its Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group, for $130 million in cash and the assumption of $190 million in debt. [ID:nL3E7HD1EW]

Shares in Wendy's were up 7 cents or 1.5 percent to $4.62 in early New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)