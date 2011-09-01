CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Wendy's taps company alumnus as new CEO

(Corrects timing of CEO change to "this month" in first sentence)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Wendy's Co WEN.N said on Thursday that a former executive would return to take the helm of the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain this month.

Emil Brolick, who worked at Wendy's for 12 years through 2000, including as its senior vice president of new product marketing and strategic planning, will become CEO on Sept. 12, and take a seat on Wendy's board.

Brolick replaces Roland Smith, who became CEO of Wendy's/Arby's in 2008. Smith will stay on as an adviser to the chain until the end of the year and keep his seat on Wendy's board.

Brolick's recent positions include chief operating officer of Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), the parent of Taco Bell.

Wendy's Chairman Nelson Peltz, whose investment firm is the chain's top shareholder, in a statement, called Brolick "a proven brand builder."

On July 5, the company completed the sale of most of its Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group. (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)