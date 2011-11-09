UPDATE 3-Wendy's sales miss estimates; shares down

(Adds forecasts, background; updates stock price)

Nov 9 Wendy's Co WEN.N reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales at its established namesake outlets in North America, sending shares of the third-largest U.S. fast-food chain down 3.3 percent.

Wendy's and other U.S. fast-food chains have struggled to keep up with industry leader McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), which has used its size and financial heft to delay menu price hikes aimed at offsetting higher food costs, to advertise aggressively and to spruce up stores to be more modern and inviting.

For more details on the third quarter, refer table below:

KEY POINTS:

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Revenue $611.4 mln -- $600.7 mln

Net loss $4.0 mln -- $0.9 mln

EPS -$0.01 -- $0.00

EPS ex-items ** $0.05 $0.04 n/a

OUTLOOK:

- "The very successful October launch of Dave's Hot 'N Juicy cheeseburger product line has exceeded our expectations," Chief Executive Officer Emil Brolick said.

- Restaurant margin came in below consensus after Wendy's chose not to raise prices to fully offset commodity cost inflation, Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore said in a client note.

- Third-quarter sales at established Wendy's North America company-operated restaurants rose 1.8 percent, just short of analysts' call for a 1.9 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters data.

- Quarterly sales rose about 1.8 percent to $611.4 million, missing analysts' average estimate of $618 million.

- The company affirmed its 2011 outlook for earnings of $330 million to $340 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding special items. It cited strong sales and tight cost controls.

- Sees 2011 same-restaurant sales growth in the middle of a range of 1 to 3 percent at Wendy's North America company-operated restaurants.

- Launching a new "W" hamburger in late 2011, hopes the $2.99 burger will be a trade up from 99-cent hamburgers.

- Work continues on breakfast revamp.

- Has development agreements in place to expand international units from about 300 to 1,000.

- Shares down 3.3 percent at $5.31 in afternoon trading.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- Wendy's recently revived its popular "Where's the Beef" ad campaign from the 1980s.

- On July 5, the company closed the sale of most of its Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group for $130 million in cash and the assumption of $190 million in debt. [ID:nL3E7HD1EW]

- The U.S. unit of McDonald's reported a 4.4 percent gain in same-restaurant sales for the third quarter. McDonald's has successfully raised prices to offset some of its higher costs for ingredients like beef. [ID:nN1E79K0PU]

* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein and Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)