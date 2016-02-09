UPDATE 3-Wendy's sales beat estimates as promotions draw more diners

* Expanded menu, cost-cutting measures pay off

* Expected Q4 same-restaurant sales top estimates

* Investigators find malware on some of co's systems (Adds analysts' comments, details, adds shares)

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

Feb 9 U.S. burger chain operator Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales growth at established restaurants in North America as new promotions such as its "4 for $4 meal" and renovated restaurants helped bring in more diners.

The company's shares, however, fell as much as 6 percent on Tuesday as investors worried if the company could maintain its sales growth amid increasing competition.

McDonald's Corp launched all-day breakfasts in October, a move that was a hit with diners and helped the company post its biggest quarterly U.S. same stores sales growth in nearly four years.

Around the same time, Wendy's launched the "4 for $4 meal", which features a Jr. Bacon cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink.

The launch helped Wendy's post a better-than-expected 4.8 percent rise in same-store sales for the quarter ended Jan. 3.

But analysts said they were concerned about the increasingly competitive and promotional environment in the sector.

In a note titled "It's About Momentum: Can WEN Sustain it?, UBS analysts said the potential for continued same-store sales outperformance against McDonald's could prove challenging.

"We remain cautious on strategic positioning relative to more competitive and promotional quick service restaurant peers," said UBS analyst Keith Siegner, who has a "sell" rating on the stock.

Guggenheim & Co analyst Matthew DiFrisco said he was encouraged that Wendy's was able to raise its full-year same-store sales forecast despite the success of McDonald's all-day breakfasts.

DiFrisco maintained his "buy" rating on Wendy's stock.

Wendy's said on Tuesday it now expects same-store sales to be at the top end of its prior forecast of 2.25-3.00 percent growth.

The company also said on Tuesday an investigation into unusual payment card activity at some of its 5,700 outlets last month revealed malware on some of its systems. The investigation, which the company had announced in January, is ongoing.

Reporting preliminary fourth-quarter results, Wendy's said net income more than tripled to $85.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter.

Revenue fell to $464.4 million from $487.3 million a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of $456.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 12 cents per share, topping the average analyst estimate by a cent.

Wendy's said it plans to release its audited financial results on or before March 3. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)