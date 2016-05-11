UPDATE 3-Wendy's warns of sales slowdown in 2nd-qtr, shares slump

* 1st-qtr revenue $378.8 mln vs est. $352.1 mln
* 1st-qtr adj profit 11 cents/shr vs est. 6 cents
* N. America same-restaurant sales rise 3.6 pct
* Shares fall 7 pct
May 11 Burger chain Wendy's Co forecast
a slowdown in sales in the current quarter, blaming in part a
cool spring in some areas of the United States, sending its
shares down sharply despite better-than-expected first-quarter
profit and revenue.
Wendy's sales slowed modestly in April compared to the first
and fourth quarters, Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor said
on a conference call on Wednesday, echoing similar comments from
rivals Burger King and Bojangles Inc.
As a result, the company said it expected sales growth at
restaurants open for at least 15 months to be "somewhat below"
its 3 percent growth forecast for 2016.
Wendy's shares, which have barely budged over the past 12
months, were down 6.7 percent at $10.43 in mid-morning trading.
Penegor said a possible cause for weakness in April was the
colder-than-usual spring in the northeastern United States,
where the company has a large number of restaurants.
However, Wendy's raised its full-year profit forecast,
saying it expected promotions such as its '4 for $4 meal' and
renovated restaurants to attract more diners.
Wendy's launched its '4 for $4 meal', which features a bacon
cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink, in October. It
added a crispy chicken BLT burger to the offer recently.
Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's has also rolled out self-order
kiosks and a mobile ordering app to pull in more customers.
Wendy's said on Wednesday that an investigation into unusual
payment card activity at some of its outlets was nearing
completion, and that less than 300 restaurants had been
affected.
First-quarter sales at North American restaurants open for
at least 15 months rose 3.6 percent, beating the 3.3 percent
rise estimated by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.
Wendy's raised its full-year 2016 adjusted profit forecast
to 38-40 cents per share from 35-37 cents.
Total revenue fell 16 percent to $378.8 million, but came in
above the average analyst estimate of $352.1 million. The
decline was mainly because the company had 375 fewer
company-owned restaurants in the quarter compared with a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 11 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 6 cents.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Abhijith Ganapavaram in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ted Kerr)