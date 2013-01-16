UPDATE 1-Wendy's new menu helps beat profit estimates

* Fourth-quarter adj earnings $0.08/share vs est $0.04
* Fourth-quarter revenue $629.9 mln vs est $637.8 mln
* Reaffirms FY13 adj earnings outlook $0.18-$0.20/share vs
est $0.17
* Shares up 5 pct premarket
Jan 16 Wendy's Co, the second-largest
U.S. hamburger chain, reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat
Wall Street estimates, helped by new menu items and spruced-up
restaurants.
The company's shares, which closed at $4.90 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday, were up 5 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
The company reiterated its 2013 adjusted earnings forecast
of 18 cents to 20 cents per share. Analysts on average were
expecting earnings of 17 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wendy's and Burger King Worldwide have gained market
share by emulating larger rival McDonald's Corp, which
boosted sales by rolling out new menu items such as lattes and
fruit smoothies, renovating its restaurants and extending
restaurant opening hours.
Wendy's, known for its thick Frosty milkshakes and square
hamburger patties, recently tweaked its value offerings -
replacing its 99-cent menu with a 99-cent to $1.99 "Right Price
Right Size Menu".
McDonald's and Burger King have already expanded their value
menus in similar ways.
U.S. diners have become increasingly picky about where they
spend their money amid a lackluster economic recovery. Sales at
established company-operated restaurants in North America fell
0.2 percent during the quarter.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $22.4 million,
or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.98 million,
or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Wendy's earned 8 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per
share on revenue of $637.8 million.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $629.9 million.