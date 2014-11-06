CORRECTED-Wendy's revenue falls 20 pct as it franchises more restaurants

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
(Corrects net income figure in paragraph 2 to $22.8 million from $28 million. Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say revenue fell 20 pct, not sales)
Nov 6 Hamburger chain Wendy's Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly revenue as it sold more company-owned stores to franchisees.
The company reported net income of $22.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, compared with a loss of $1.9 million, or breakeven on a per-share basis, in the same quarter a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $512.5 million from $640.8 million. (Reporting By Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.