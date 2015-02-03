UPDATE 2-Wendy's to sell 500 outlets to franchisees to cut spending

* Sale to generate $400mln-$475 mln in pretax proceeds
* Estimates 4th-qtr revenue of $502 mln vs est $509.1 mln
* Forecasts 2015 adj profit of $0.33-$0.35/shr vs est $0.39
* Shares touch more than 7-yr high of $11.50
(Adds details and analyst comment, updates shares)
Feb 3 Wendy's Co, the No. 3 U.S.
hamburger chain by sales, said it would sell about 500
restaurants to franchisees and reduce company ownership of its
outlets to about 5 percent by mid-2016.
The company's shares rose as much as 10.5 pct to a more than
seven-year high of $11.50 in early trading.
Wendy's, known for its square beef burgers and thick
"Frosty" milkshakes, has been selling company-owned restaurants
to franchisees to cut costs and fund a long-term image overhaul.
The company, which sold 237 restaurants to franchisees in
2014, owned 957 of 6,515 Wendy's branded restaurants as of Dec.
28.
The sale of the 500 restaurants is expected to generate
pretax proceeds of $400 million to $475 million and
significantly reduce capital expenditure requirements, Wendy's
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds and improved
cash flow to recapitalize its balance sheet, and then take on
debt to return "substantial cash to shareholders" in 2015.
Wendy's returned $375 million to shareholders through
dividends and share repurchases in 2014, Buckingham Research
Group analyst Matthew DiFrisco wrote in a note, adding that he
expected the company to return $1 billion more.
Wendy's, like market leader McDonald's Corp, has
been struggling in an increasingly competitive fast-food market,
losing out to casual dining restaurants such as Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc and Panera Bread Co, which offer
consumers a wider choice of healthy options.
Same-restaurant sales at company-owned restaurants rose 1.9
percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, less than the
2.4 percent increase estimated by analysts polled by research
firm Consensus Metrix.
The company also estimated revenue of $502 million for the
quarter ended Dec. 28, below analysts' average forecast of
$509.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wendy's estimated fourth-quarter net income of $23.3
million, or 6 cents per share, attributable to the company.
Excluding items, profit was estimated at 10 cents per share, in
line with the average analyst estimate.
The company forecast a 2015 adjusted profit of 33-35 cents
per share, below analysts' average estimate of 39 cents. The
forecast includes the previously announced sale of its 100
remaining restaurants in Canada to franchisees.
Wendy's said it and its franchisees would build 80
restaurants in 2015 and remodel 450.
The company's shares were up 5.4 percent at $10.98 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nayan Das and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Simon Jennings)