UPDATE 2-Wendy's sales beat as more diners visit burger chain

Nov 9 Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales as more diners visited the burger chain's outlets, despite a fall in grocery prices that has encouraged people to eat at home.

Wendy's said its North America same-restaurant sales rose 1.4 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 2 as new menu items such as the Grilled Chicken Sandwich and the "4 for $4" value meal attracted diners to its restaurants.

Analysts on average had expected a 0.9 percent rise in same-restaurant sales, according to Consensus Metrix.

"Our third-quarter same-restaurant sales for the North America system were driven by strong customer account growth and a slight increase in average check," Chief Executive Todd Penegor said on a conference call.

The U.S. casual dining industry has been pressured as the cost of eating at home has fallen 1.1 percent this year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In contrast the cost of dining out has risen 2.3 percent as restaurants have raised menu prices to offset an increase in staff wages.

Penegor, however, warned that the gap between food-at-home and food-away-from-home prices in the restaurant industry continues to widen.

Wendy's said its revenue fell 21.7 percent to $364.01 million as it had fewer company-owned restaurants. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $350 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net income rose to $48.89 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter, from $7.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a charge from discontinuing its bakery operations.

Excluding items, Wendy's earned 11 cents per share, beating the average analysts' estimate by a cent.

The company upped its full-year adjusted profit forecast by a cent to 40-41 cents per share as refurbished restaurants helped usher in more diners. Wendy's said it would be accelerating revamping its restaurants this year.

Shares of Wendy's were slightly up 0.73 percent at $10.99 in morning trading. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)