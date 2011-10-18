UPDATE 1-Werner Enterprises Q3 rev misses market estimates

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
* Q3 EPS $0.40 in line with est
* Q3 revenue $509.6 mln vs est $521.4 mln (Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Trucking and logistics company Werner Enterprises Inc's third-quarter revenue missed market expectations, hurt by weaker freight demand.
The company, which hauls truckload shipments mainly for retailers, and consumer and grocery products companies, said concerns about the economy in the United States weighed on freight demand in the quarter.
July-September net income rose to $29.6 million, or 40 cents a share, from $24.2 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $509.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 40 cents a share on revenue of $521.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Tuesday, smaller rival Marten Transport Ltd reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results.
Shares of the Omaha, Nebraska-based company, closed at $23.35 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
