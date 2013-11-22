版本:
BRIEF-WESCO prices $500 mln senior notes due 2021

Nov 22 WESCO International Inc : * Announces pricing of $500 million senior notes due 2021 * The offering was upsized from the previously announced $400 million amount * Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.375% and are being issued at

100% of their face value * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
