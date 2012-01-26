UPDATE 1-Wesco Aircraft Q1 beats Street view

BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces extension of stock repurchase program
Jan 26 Aerospace equipment supplier Wesco Aircraft Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales in its rest of the world segment.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $23.2 million, or 24 cents a share from $21.7 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $192.6 million.
Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $178.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Valencia, California-based company were up 3 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $13.67 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
