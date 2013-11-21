BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft reports Q4 earnings of $0.31 per share

Nov 21 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc :
* Reports record revenue and earnings for full fiscal year 2013
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $234.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2014 revenue $975 million to $1.01 billion
* FY diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.31
* FY 2014 adjusted diluted EPS expected to be in the range of
$1.31 to $1.37,
respectively
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.35, revenue view $984.4
million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
