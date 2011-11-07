UPDATE 1-Wesdome Q3 loss widens on difficult mining conditions

(Follows alerts)
Nov 7 Canada's Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by challenging mining
conditions.
The company, which owns the Eagle River mine in Ontario and
the Kiena mine in Quebec, posted a net loss of C$1.6 million, or
1 Canadian cent per share, for the third quarter. In the same
quarter last year, it posted a loss of C$118,000 or break-even
per share.
"Challenging ground conditions at Kiena and development
production issues have delayed the turnaround we were
expecting," Chief Executive Donovan Pollitt said in a statement.
Last week, the miner said quarterly gold production fell by
a third and it expected to produce less gold than planned for
the full year.
July-September revenue fell 6 percent to C$19.6 million.
Toronto-based Wesdome sold 12,000 ounces of gold at an
average price of C$1,646 per ounce in the quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$2.13 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)