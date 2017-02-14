Australia's Wesfarmers says half-year profit gains on home improvement

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
SYDNEY Feb 15 Australian retail-to-mining conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted its highest first-half profit in more than a decade on Wednesday, as higher sales in its home improvement unit offset declining earnings from the country's No. 2 supermarket chain Coles.
Net profit for Wesfarmers, Australia's biggest company by sales, rose 13 percent to A$1.58 billion ($1.21 billion) for the six months to end December, better than the average forecast of of A$1.51 billion from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Andrew Roche)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
