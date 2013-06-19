Former NATO commander Wesley Clark joins Blackstone as adviser

NEW YORK, June 19 Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark has joined Blackstone Group LP as a senior adviser on energy investments.

Clark, a four-star general who retired from the U.S. Army in 2000, will advise Blackstone's $2.5 billion energy-dedicated buyout fund and its $16.7 billion diversified private equity fund on opportunities in the energy sector, the New York-based firm said on Wednesday.

He will also sit on the board of Fisterra Energy, a Blackstone company formed this year to develop power projects in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

The announcement follows rival buyout firm KKR & Co LP's recruitment of former CIA Director, and four-star general, David Petraeus last month as chairman of a new global institute it set up to assess the investment implications of global issues.

Clark came to prominence when he lead NATO's operations during the Kosovo war in the late 1990's. After he retired, he tried, but failed, to win the Democratic nomination for the 2004 presidential election.

He has held a number of board positions, including at biomass energy producer Rentech Inc and oil and gas exploration and production company BNK Petroleum Inc.