UPDATE 1-China's demand for W. African crude jumps -trade

* China to import average 918,00 bpd of W.African crude
* Unipec the largest buyer of W.African crude
* Nigerian spot premiums return to the level before SPR
release
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, Aug 19 China's buying of West African
crude oil is set to rise about 15 percent in September from
August, trade sources said on Friday, but overall Asian imports
from West Africa will fall due to slower Indian demand.
Meanwhile, U.S. companies have resumed buying light sweet
crude after having suspended spot purchases following the
release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the sources
said.
Chinese imports of oil from producers such as Angola and
Nigeria are estimated to average 918,000 barrels per day (bpd)
in September, the largest volume since March. The August imports
are expected to total 797,000 bpd.
Unipec, the oil trading arm of Sinopec Corp ,
appeared as the biggest corporate buyer of West African crude,
buying at least 633,000 bpd for September loading, mostly
Angolan crude. More than a quarter of Angolan crude was sold to
Unipec.
ConocoPhillips followed Unipec as the second-largest
corporate buyer. It bought about 10 cargoes, or about 320,000
bpd, in September, mostly Nigerian sweet crude.
ConocoPhillips scooped up the cargoes towards the end of the
trading month of September, while it bought nearly no West
African crude for August loading as it procured sweet crude from
the SPR as a part of the emergency oil stock release coordinated
by the International Energy Agency in late-June.
"The September market turned to be strong," a physical oil
trader said.
"Conoco's move definitely supported the market and Angolan
cargoes were sold very quickly to Chinese buyers."
The increase in U.S. demand pushed up spot differential on
Nigerian light, sweet benchmark Bonny Light and Qua Iboe to
about dated BFOE plus $2.90/$3.00 a barrel, recovering to the
May level before the announcement of the SPR release. BFO-BON
BFO-QUA
The differentials on Nigerian light sweet crude had fallen
to dated plus $1.60/$1.70 in July because of the release, which
was meant to fill in the loss of oil exports from war-torn
Libya.
The Chinese and U.S. demand offset the fall in Indian demand
for West African crude. The volume will halve to about 253,000
bpd in September from 523,000 bpd in August, lowering total
Asian imports.
Total Asian imports of West African crude will average 1.39
million bpd in September, compared with 1.59 million bpd in
August.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker and
Jane Baird)