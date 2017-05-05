UPDATE 3-Two die in cargo plane crash at West Virginia airport -officials

(Adds NTSB investigating, airport will remain closed until at
least Saturday)
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo
plane carrying UPS packages swerved off the runway at an airport
in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday and went over a
hillside, officials said.
The two were the only people on board the aircraft, which
crashed at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, said
Bill Carpenter, spokesman for Kanawha County Emergency Medical
Services.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
The small feeder aircraft, inbound from Louisville,
Kentucky, was carrying United Parcel Service Inc
packages but was not owned by the company, according to Jim
Mayer, a UPS spokesman.
"We do not have additional information to share about the
carrier, or condition of the aircraft or crew," Mayer said in an
email on Friday. It was not known if the victims were UPS
employees.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it
was sending an investigative team to the crash site.
The airport said it would remain closed until at least
Saturday to general and commercial aviation.
After the crash, reports of a diesel fuel leak were
submitted to a local water spill hot line because of concerns
that aircraft fuel could reach a tributary of the Elk River,
the city's water treatment service provider, West Virginia
American Water, said in a Facebook post.
Staff was collecting water samples near the crash site, the
company said, adding that its treatment plant has not detected
any changes in water quality.
(Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York and David Shepardson in
Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)