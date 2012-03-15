FEATURE-Illegal fishing plunders and strains West Africa

* Threat to local livelihoods could foment piracy-experts
* Losses to illegal catches amount to millions of dollars
* Chinese, Korean, and European-run ships are main culprits
By Richard Valdmanis and Simon Akam
FREETOWN/DAKAR, March 15 On a recent
mission pursuing pirate fishermen off Sierra Leone's coast, the
head of the Fisheries Protection Unit found himself adrift on
the high seas with six crew after their rented motorboat ran out
of fuel.
"We started rationing the food and water," Victor Kargbo
said. With no long-range radios to seek help, they improvised a
makeshift sail from a tarpaulin, but with only one day's supply
of food and water remaining, they feared the worst.
"Even if we should die in the process, we knew we had served
the country well," Kargbo said.
Their ordeal, which ended when a U.N. helicopter spotted the
stranded boat after two days, underscores the huge challenge
facing impoverished West African states seeking to defend their
waters from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.
West Africa, recognized as one of the world's richest
fisheries grounds teeming with snapper, grouper, sardines,
mackerel and shrimp, loses up to $1.5 billion worth of fish each
year to vessels fishing in protected zones or without proper
equipment or licenses.
Widespread corruption and a continuing lack of resources for
enforcement mean huge foreign trawlers often venture into areas
near the coast that are reserved exclusively for artisanal
fishermen, allowing them to drag off tonnes of catch and putting
at risk the livelihoods of millions of local people.
Experts say the annual plunder risks deepening instability
in West Africa by driving communities that live off the sea
toward crime, in the same way illegal fishing in Somalia in the
1990s encouraged locals there to turn to piracy, now a criminal
enterprise that costs the world billions of dollars each year.
"Illegal fishing in West Africa is essentially out of
control," said David Doulman, senior fisheries planning officer
at the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The acts of piracy, particularly in and around the Gulf of
Guinea, have spread and become more violent, U.N. officials say,
threatening shipping activity from a growing source of oil,
metals and agricultural commodities for Western markets.
While there is no clear evidence that local fishermen there
are behind recorded hijacks of ships and sea-borne raids on
banks in coastal cities, there are fears their declining
livelihoods could push them into such activity.
"It would be reasonable to be concerned," Doulman said.
A study by the U.K.-based Environmental Justice Foundation
showed that many of the culprits of the illegal fishing off West
Africa are Chinese, South Korean and European-flagged vessels.
EJF says fish native to West Africa have shown up in market
stalls in London, some in boxes "carrying the logo of CNFC, a
state-owned Chinese company that owns many of the IUU (illegal,
unreported, and unregulated) vessels operating in Guinea."
The European Union says it is working on the problem. An EU
official said it seeks to curb illegal fishing as well as the
sale of illegally caught fish in EU markets through a system of
certification and a blacklist for violators.
China's Ministry of Agriculture, which oversees the fishing
industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OFFSHORE "REEFERS", INSHORE CANOES
In an ironic twist, Sierra Leone's Kargbo and his colleagues
ended up being rescued by the same trawler suspected of illegal
fishing that they had seized earlier in their troubled mission,
the Marampa 803.
The 61-meter (200-foot) trawler, boarded by Kargbo's unit
before the group raced off to intercept another suspect vessel,
was one of several owned by local firm Sierra Fishing Company
(SFC). Its management had been outsourced to a Canary
Islands-registered company, Taerim Ltd, according to private
equity firm ManoCap, which owns 40 percent of SFC.
"We took the decision to outsource management, and then
didn't spend time looking at what the vessel was doing," ManoCap
founder Tom Cairnes said, adding management of Marampa 803 would
be changed.
A Sierra Leone patrol had spotted the ship twice in inshore
waters reserved for artisanal fishermen before it was seized.
The illegal trawlers typically catch fish in off-limits
waters near shore and 'launder' their catches by offloading far
out at sea onto refrigerated vessels, sometimes European- or
Chinese-owned, called "reefers".
Illicit fish catches off West Africa are part of a global
problem straining world stocks. The United States and the
European Union estimate illegal fishing yields as much as $23
billion worth of seafood worldwide annually.
But the ocean off West Africa presents a special case: it
has the world's highest proportion of illegal catch at about 37
percent of the region's total, according to researchers, and as
a result is at risk of collapse.
Lack of money to buy patrol boats, or even the fuel to run
them, has crippled West African governments' efforts to crack
down on the illegal fleets.
"At the end of the day we, the local fishermen, suffer a
lot," said Philip Gabbidon, a 32-year-old from Sierra Leone's
John Obey beach, where brightly painted canoes are drawn up on
the sand and women stack freshly caught fish in wicker baskets.
Other forms of illegal fishing in the region include the use
of a single license for multiple vessels or small-mesh nets -
nets whose holes are smaller than regulations stipulate and
which end up catching even the smallest fish.
Sometimes local fishermen become part of the illegal fishing
enterprises. The interlopers employ them with their canoes to
access the off-limits near-shore zones along the vast stretch of
coast without triggering suspicion.
On the cliff-lined beach at Ouakam just outside Senegal's
capital Dakar, Mamadou Seck rests among the wooden pirogues -
canoes hand-built from local timbers - after months working for
South Korean ships.
He said a typical sortie involves several large pirogues and
their crews leaving from Senegal's northern port of St. Louis,
being picked up by a South Korean-flagged trawler at sea, and
then travelling thousands of km (miles) south to fishing grounds
as far away as Gabon near the equator.
"In the mornings, we are lowered and in the evening we
return to the ship and sell them our catch at a discount," he
said, adding the pirogues often venture close to shore to catch
grouper. "It is hard work, but it used to pay well. Now it is
more difficult because the sea has fewer fish."
LOCAL AUTHORITIES STRUGGLE
Like Sierra Leone, other regional countries like Liberia,
Ivory Coast and Guinea are also losing the fight to what their
officials call "pirate fishing". Guinea alone loses some $100
million per year in catches, according to the EJF.
In Ivory Coast, authorities have seized only four vessels
found fishing illegally since 2007, even though local fishermen
say run-ins with foreign ships are a near daily occurrence.
Captured ships are typically held at port until their owners pay
a fine to release them.
"When we go out, we see Chinese vessels and they take
everything in their path," said local Ivorian fisherman Balima
Hyacinthe, 29, who lives in a coastal village on the outskirts
of the commercial capital Abidjan.
Ivory Coast, which is trying to recover from a 2011 civil
war, is being deprived of some 50,000 tonnes of fish by illegal
fishing every year, fisheries minister Kobenan Kouassi
Adjoumanil told Reuters.
The country is in talks with a French aerospace firm, Thales
SA, about using satellite technology to monitor its
territorial waters, and is also seeking more high-speed patrol
boats to intercept suspect vessels.
"A big problem is access to resources to patrol zones and to
do the things you need to do," said the FAO's Doulman.
"There is also often very outdated fisheries legislation, so
if you get caught in some countries you pay $100, and off you
go. And thirdly, you have this endemic problem in the region,
what we used to call 'unprofessional behaviour', but which we
now call corruption," he said.
CASH BRIBES
When suspect vessels are intercepted by local patrol boats,
their captains and crews often offer West African soldiers and
fisheries officers bribes to look the other way, local officials
and fishermen say.
"In general they pay money in cash and carry on," a military
source in Guinea, who asked not to be named, said. He said the
bribes offered are typically in the thousands of dollars.
Sierra Leone has faced a similar problem with graft.
"Certainly in the past there have been issues that have
taken place that have indicated some corruption," said Soccoh
Kabia, Sierra Leone's minister of fisheries. But he added the
country was trying to toughen its stance on illegal fishing.
West Africa's fisheries sector accounts directly and
indirectly for up to a quarter of the region's employment,
according to the FAO. So any deterioration in the livelihoods of
coastal communities from Mauritania down to South Africa could
have a devastating impact on social conditions in countries
already struggling to overcome poverty and unemployment.
West Africa is already a transshipment point for South
American narcotics bound for Europe, with traffickers often
employing local boats and fishermen to offload and stash their
drug cargoes along the unpatrolled jigsaw of mangrove-lined
creeks and islands that makes up much of the rugged coast.
"The problem is that when fishing becomes more difficult,
people will look for easier ways to make money, maybe piracy,
maybe drug trafficking," said Ibrahima Niamadio, West Africa
Fisheries programme manager at the World Wildlife Fund.