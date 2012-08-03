W.African leaders slash taxes to battle high food prices

* Mali, Niger and Ivory coast act to avoid rising costs
* Nations vulnerable to political and recurring food crises
By Abdoulaye Massalatchi and Loucoumane Coulibaly
NIAMEY/ABIDJAN, Aug 3 Mali, Niger and Ivory
Coast have slashed or removed taxes on a range of imported basic
foods as they try to contain rising food prices, which led to
protests in a number of countries when they last spiked five
years ago.
Grain prices hit record highs on international markets in
July as drought scorched crops in the U.S. midwest and Russia,
prompting the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization to warn
that it was concerned about prices although it did not yet see a
repeat of the 2007/08 crisis.
Russia's heatwave has fuelled speculation about export
restrictions in the Black Sea producer, while U.S. corn and
wheat prices at times rose by 50 percent in the last six weeks
and remain close to highs.
High food prices sparked riots in countries such as Egypt,
Cameroon and Haiti five years ago, although the UN has pointed
out supplies of staple rice are more comfortable this time.
Global food price pressures come as many in West Africa
celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which traditionally
drives up prices, and as a food crisis affecting some 18 million
people across the Sahel peaks with the onset of annual rains.
"I know we are in a period of rising prices, especially when
it comes to basic foods like sugar. But I call on businesses to
respect promises that they made with the ministry of trade,"
Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou said in a speech late on
Thursday, referring to meetings between the government and
traders last month.
TAXES SLASHED
Niger has removed all taxes on imported cereals but figures
produced by the country's SIMA agricultural information index
showed the price of cereals was 45 percent higher in July than
during the same month last year.
In markets in the dusty capital, 100 kg of millet now costs
30,000 CFA francs ($55.61), up from 25,000 CFA the month before
and 19,000 at the same time last year.
The same amount of maize cost 25,000 CFA francs in July, up
from 19,000 CFA the month before, according to SIMA.
Saley Saidou, the land-locked nation's trade minister,
blamed failed rains in Niger and the high cost of transport from
ports in nations to the south, as well as world prices for the
increases.
Alarm is growing that an expected fall in U.S. grain exports
could cause shortages and further jumps in prices worldwide.
Niger, a uranium-producing nation that straddles the south
of the Sahara, saw street protests against the cost of living
during the 2007-8 food price spike.
Neighbouring Mali, which is gripped by a political crisis in
the south and whose northern desert zone is occupied by a range
of Islamist forces, has slashed taxes on imported rice and sugar
as it too seeks to keep prices under control.
Customs and value added tax on imported rice were reduced in
May to a combined 2.5 percent, down from 31.28 percent.
Meanwhile, the tax bill for sugar importers has been brought
down from 105 percent to 2.5 percent.
The move is a welcome relief for a country seeking stability
after a March coup precipitated the fall of the north to a mix
of rebel forces.
"This year I was surprised to buy a kilogramme of sugar even
cheaper than the price fixed by the authorities," said Moussa
Doumbia, a stonemason. "Long may it continue."
Even top cocoa grower Ivory Coast, which with its ports is
spared the same costs of transporting goods hundreds of
kilometres north towards the Sahara but is still recovering from
months of post-election violence last year, has been forced to
act.
The government this week temporarily suspended all taxes on
rice imports, estimated at some 900,000 tonnes a year, denying
the government some 7 billion CFA in revenues.
"This decision was taken as the government wants to maintain
the price of rice at a level that corresponds to the purchasing
power of the Ivorian population," government spokesman Bruno
Kone said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.