Westar Energy draws takeover interest from Ameren, investor consortium - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
April 8 Westar Energy Inc, the biggest power company in Kansas, has drawn takeover interest from Ameren Corp as well as an investor consortium, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The consortium includes Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1oJpnX2)
Westar, which has a market value of about $7 billion, is working with Guggenheim Partners to field interest, according to the report.
Topeka-based Westar, whose shares were up 2 percent at $50.76 in early afternoon trading, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million