版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 02:18 BJT

Westar Energy draws takeover interest from Ameren, investor consortium - Bloomberg

April 8 Westar Energy Inc, the biggest power company in Kansas, has drawn takeover interest from Ameren Corp as well as an investor consortium, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The consortium includes Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1oJpnX2)

Westar, which has a market value of about $7 billion, is working with Guggenheim Partners to field interest, according to the report.

Topeka-based Westar, whose shares were up 2 percent at $50.76 in early afternoon trading, declined to comment. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐