Great Plains Energy to buy Westar for $8.6 bln

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
May 31 Great Plains Energy Inc, the parent of regulated utility Kansas City Power & Light, said it would buy rival Westar Energy Inc for $8.6 billion in cash and stock.
Westar shareholders will receive a total of $60 per share, representing a premium of 13.4 percent to the stock's Friday close.
The enterprise value of the deal is about $12.2 billion, including about $3.6 billion in Westar's debt, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)