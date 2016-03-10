版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 02:47 BJT

Westar Energy exploring strategic options including sale - Bloomberg

March 10 Westar Energy Inc, Kansas' biggest power company, is in early stages of exploring strategic options including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Topeka-based company is in talks with potential financial advisers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1RC3MqW)

Westar was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐