Westar Energy exploring strategic options including sale - Bloomberg

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Westar Energy Inc, Kansas' biggest power company, is in early stages of exploring strategic options including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Topeka-based company is in talks with potential financial advisers, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1RC3MqW)
Westar was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback