New Issue-Westar Energy Inc sells $250 mln notes

Feb 27 Westar Energy Inc on Monday sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Mitsubishi, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WESTAR ENERGY INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.914 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.13 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/01/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS