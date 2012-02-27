版本:
New Issue-Westar Energy Inc sells $250 mln notes

Feb 27 Westar Energy Inc on Monday
sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Barclays Capital, Mitsubishi, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WESTAR ENERGY INC 	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    03/01/2042   	
TYPE FMB        ISS PRICE 99.914   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.13 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/01/2012   	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

