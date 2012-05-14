New Issue- Westar Energy adds $300 mln notes

May 14 Westar Energy Inc on Monday added
$300 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: WESTAR ENERGY
AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2042
TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.451 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012
MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.157 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS