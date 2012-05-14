版本:
New Issue- Westar Energy adds $300 mln notes

May 14 Westar Energy Inc on Monday added
$300 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WESTAR ENERGY	
	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    03/01/2042	
TYPE FMB        ISS PRICE 99.451   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.157 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/17/2012	
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

