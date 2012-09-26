Columbia Banking to buy West Coast Bancorp for $506 million

Sept 26 Columbia Banking System Inc
said it agreed to buy West Coast Bancorp in a deal
valued at about $506 million, expanding its footprint in
Washington and Oregon.
Columbia Banking said it would pay for the deal with $264.5
million in cash and 12.8 million shares.
West Coast shareholders can choose to receive payment in
common stock, cash or a combination of the two.
Columbia said West Coast shareholders would receive about
$23.10 per share, a 14 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday
close.
Columbia's shares closed at $18.85 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
West Coast's stock closed at $20.18.