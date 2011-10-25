Westcoast Energy sells C$300 mln debt in 2 parts

Oct 25 Westcoast Energy on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($297 million) of notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale consisted of C$150 million ($149 million) 10-year notes, due Oct. 28, 2021. The notes have a 3.883 percent coupon rate and were priced at par to yield 157.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included C$150 million ($149 million) of 30-year notes, due Oct. 28, 2041, with a coupon rate of 4.791 percent and were priced at par to yield 182 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Westcoast Energy Inc is a unit of Spectra Energy (SE.N).

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.01) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)