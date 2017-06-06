UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln

* Datatec stock jumps more than 25 percent
* Synnex to pay in stock and cash
* Deal expected to close in Q3
(Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 Datatec Ltd
unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell its Westcon-Comstor American
operations to Synnex Corp, a deal worth up to $800
million that allows the South African IT firm to offload part of
a problematic business.
Westcon-Comstor, a distributor of technology and services
for network security and data centres mostly in the United
States, has been a drag on Datatec's performance in recent
months due partly to a troubled software roll-out in Europe,
Asia and Africa. The business accounts for more than a third of
Datatec sales and profit.
Synnex would also buy 10 percent of Westcon-Comstor
operations outside the United States for $30 million with an
option to double that within 12 months, valuing the unit at
around $1.1 billion.
"We decided it wasn't good for us to monetise those other
assets at the bottom of the cycle. They will take a minority
interest in the remaining business, which we think has
meaningful upside," Datatec's Chief Executive Jens Montanana
told Reuters. "But we would entertain a further tie-up with them
at some point."
Datatec, which is also listed in London, reported a
hefty 66 percent drop in annual underlying earnings last month,
weighed down by the tricky deployment of a business management
software across Westcon-Comstor operations in Asia-Pacific and
Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.
Shares in Datatec rallied as much as 25 percent on the news
before paring gains to trade 12 percent higher at 57.40 rand by
1424 GMT. The stock was up by the same margin in London.
For Synnex, the deal hands it one the world's major
resellers of Cisco Systems' products and adds data
security, wireless routers and video meeting equipment to its
portfolio of video graphic processors, hard-disk drives and USB
thumb drives.
Under the deal, Synnex will pay $500 million in stock and
$130 million in cash and a further $200 million cash payment
provided certain financial targets are achieved in the year to
end February 2018.
The stock portion of the deal would give Datatec a 10
percent stake in Synnex and Montanana would be appointed to the
Fremont, California-based firm's board.
Synnex retains an option to pay all cash, based on the
average share price at closing of the deal.
For its fiscal year ended February 28, 2017, the Westcon
Americas business generated about $2.2 billion of revenue and
about $89 million in core earnings, or EBITDA.
The transaction is expected to close in the third calendar
quarter of 2017. The parties have agreed Datatec would pay a
break fee of about $25 million if Datatec breaches the
transaction agreement.
($1 = 12.7268 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by
Alexander Smith and Adrian Croft)