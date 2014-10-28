UPDATE 1-Western Digital beats estimates on higher data storage demand

(Adds details, CEO comment, share price)
Oct 28 Hard-disk drive maker Western Digital
Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue as businesses spent more upgrading computers or buying
storage for servers and data centers.
Western Digital earned $2.10 per share, adjusting for items,
in the first quarter ended Oct. 3. This was above the average
analyst estimate of $2.03 per share.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $3.94 billion. Analysts had
forecast $3.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We were pleased to see strength and momentum in our
capacity enterprise hard drive and flash platform solutions
businesses," Chief Executive Steve Milligan said in a statement.
"Overall, we believe industry dynamics are stable in terms
of supply and demand and inventory levels," he said.
Rival Seagate Technology Plc also reported
better-than-expected quarterly results on Monday, helped by
strong sales of storage products to businesses and an improving
PC market.
Research firm IDC estimated this month that worldwide PC
shipments had fallen 1.7 percent in the quarter ended September
- less than what analysts had predicted.
More businesses in the United States and Europe upgraded
computers or bought new machines in the quarter, IDC said.
Western Digital's net income fell to $423 million, or $1.76
per share, in the first quarter from $495 million, or $2.05 per
share, a year earlier as sales and marketing costs rose by about
67 percent.
Hard-disk drive shipments rose 3.4 percent to 64.7 million
units.
The company's shares closed at $93.08 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday. The stock has gained about 11 percent this year.
