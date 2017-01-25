Data storage company Western Digital's revenue jumps 47 pct

Jan 25 Data storage company Western Digital Corp reported a 47 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its products amid stabilizing PC demand and as businesses increasingly shift to cloud storage.

The company's revenue rose to $4.89 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 30 from $3.32 billion a year earlier.

Net income, however, fell to $235 million, or 80 cents per share, from $251 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)