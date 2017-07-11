FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Digital gets U.S. court order to access Toshiba databases, chip samples
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
2017年7月11日 / 晚上7点55分 / 19 小时前

Western Digital gets U.S. court order to access Toshiba databases, chip samples

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp won a temporary U.S. court order on Tuesday saying that Toshiba Corp must allow Western Digital's employees to access databases and chip samples as part of a joint venture with Toshiba between the two around flash memory chip plants in Japan.

Toshiba is scrambling to sell its flash memory business and Western Digital is among the bidders.

In a sign of high tensions around the deal, Toshiba threatened to lock Western Digital out of shared databases and quit sending chip samples.

Western Digital sued Toshiba in San Francisco County Superior Court saying that its joint venture with Toshiba means Toshiba must get its consent for a sale. It asked the court for two separate orders: An injunction to stop the sale, and a temporary restraining order forcing Toshiba to give its workers access to shared databases.

A judge granted the temporary order for access to the shared databases Tuesday and set a further hearing on July 28.

"We welcome the decision of the court, which we believe validates our position," Western Digital said in a statement.

Toshiba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A hearing on the injunction to stop the sale is set for Friday. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

