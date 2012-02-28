UPDATE 2-Western Refining to expand El Paso, Texas, plant

* Refinery expansion to add 25,000 bpd to 122,000-bpd plant

NEW YORK, Feb 28 Western Refining plans to add 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new capacity at its El Paso, Texas, refinery in two years to process increasing volumes of crude oil from the Permian Basin, the company said on Friday.

The expansion will focus on diesel production for both the domestic market and exports to Mexico.

The Texas-based refiner is undertaking the engineering work and could begin construction in 2013, Western spokesman Gary Hanson said. The company gave no estimate on the cost of the project during its fourth-quarter earnings call.

The El Paso refinery, Western's largest plant, can currently process 122,000 bpd, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

Western is also going to spend $25 million to bring higher-yielding Avalon and Bone Spring shale crude oil from the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico to the El Paso plant. The company is building a pipeline and a truck rack to receive deliverers of the crude at the El Paso plant.

The company wants to process up to 40,000 bpd of the sweet crude from the two shale plays, which is cheaper than U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate and has a much higher rate of return.

Output from the Permian basin's conventional and unconventional oil fields has ramped up over the past year as oil firms combined horizontal drilling and fracking to get to the oil and other liquids trapped in shale and sandstone reserves.

Another $6 million expansion will increase the plant's crude throughput from 23,000 bpd to 25,000 bpd in the third quarter.

The El Paso refinery continues to capture robust margins. The plant's gross margins during the first quarter were at $20.71 per barrel, some 135 percent higher than during the same period in 2010, Western said during the earnings call.

Western also said it completed planned maintenance on a crude and gasoline-processing fluid catalytic cracking unit in February.

A contractor's error at the El Paso refinery in December led to a seven-day shutdown of the fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC), which cost Western $20 million, according to a company executive.