版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 05:30 BJT

UPDATE 1-Western Energy Services Q4 revenue rises

Jan 12 Canada's Western Energy Services revenue rose 281 percent helped by an increased rig fleet and strong demand.

Fourth-quarter revenue was C$101.3 million, the oilfield service company said in a statement.

Western Energy said four well service rigs are expected to begin operations in the first and second quarters of 2012.

Shares of the company closed at C$8.44 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐