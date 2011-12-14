UPDATE 1-Western Lithium's Nevada project could support low cost lithium production

Dec 14 Canada's Western Lithium USA Corp said a pre-feasibility study for its flagship project in Nevada showed it could support low cost lithium production and could potentially double production in four years.

The company, which produces high quality lithium carbonate - used in lithium-ion batteries, ceramics and glass, said the initial startup capital for the Kings Valley Lithium project is expected to be about $248 million.

The study shows that the project could produce lithium carbonate at cash cost of $968 per tonne once full production of 26,000 tonnes per year is achieved.

Western Lithium expects the project to achieve full production of 26,000 tonnes per year four years after initial production.

Shares of the Nevada-based company were up about 2 percent at 28.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.