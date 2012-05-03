Western Refining plans El Paso turnarounds in 2013/14

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK May 3 Western Refining plans turnarounds on the northern and southern plants of its 122,000 barrels-per-day El Paso, Texas refinery, respectively in 2013 and 2014, company officials said on Thursday.
The turnaround at the southern plant in 2014 will increase crude distillation capacity by 20-25,000 bpd, they said.
The company hopes to make begin construction of a truck-based gathering facility and pipeline facility in 2013 that would link the Delaware Basin shale oil field near Midland, Texas, to the company's refinery in El Paso.
The pipeline is expected to transport around 40,000 bpd of shale oil to the refinery.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS