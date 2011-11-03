UPDATE 1-Western to conduct work at Gallup in 2011, 2012

* Reduced throughput of 2,000-3,000 bpd in Q4 2011

* Ten pct capacity increase planned for CDU, FCC in 2012

NEW YORK Nov 3 Western Refining Inc. (WNR.N) plans to perform discretionary maintenance on its 23,000 barrels-per-day Gallup, New Mexico, refinery in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by a full plant turnaround in the Fall of 2012, company officials said on Thursday.

The remarks were made during the company's third quarter 2011 earnings conference call with analysts.

The 2011 work is expected to reduce crude oil throughput at the refinery by 2,000 to 3,000 bpd in the quarter, according to the company.

The work in fall of 2012 will be more extensive, however.

The company has not finalized what it plans to do yet, but Western officials said they were looking at capacity increases for their crude distillation and fluid catalytic cracking units at the New Mexico refinery.

Company officials expect the capacity increases at the plant to be around 10 percent once the work is finished in 2012. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Alden Bentley)