Western Refining to conduct Gallup refinery work in Q4

 NEW YORK, Nov 3 Western Refining Inc (WNR.N)
will perform discretionary maintenance on its
23,000-barrels-per-day Gallup, New Mexico refinery in the
fourth quarter of this year, the company said on Thursday.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Dale Hudson)

