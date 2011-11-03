版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 22:42 BJT

Western Ref to do plant turnaround at Gallup in fall 2012

Nov 3 Western Refining will conduct a full plant turnaround at the company's 23,000 barrels-per-day Gallup, New Mexico, refinery in the Fall of 2012, company officials said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Alden Bentley)

