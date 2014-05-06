Western Refining profit rises 2 pct on hedging gains

May 6 Oil refiner Western Refining Inc posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit after recording a pre-tax hedging gain of $74.0 million.

Net income attributable to the company inched up to $85.5 million, or 88 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $83.7 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)