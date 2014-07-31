版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日

Western Union profit falls as costs rise

July 31 Western Union Co, the world's largest money-transfer company, reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly profit as costs rose slightly.

Net income fell to $193.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $198.6 million a year earlier.

The company's earnings were flat on a per share basis at 36 cents.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
