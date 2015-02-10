Western Union's profit rises 28 pct

Feb 10 Western Union Co, the world's largest money-transfer company, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and a lower tax bill.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced a $1.2 billion share buyback plan.

Western Union's net income rose to $221.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $173.4 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.41 billion, mainly due to a strong dollar. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)