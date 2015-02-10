Western Union's profit rises 28 pct

Feb 10 Western Union Co, the world's largest money-transfer company, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and a lower tax bill.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced a $1.2 billion share buyback plan.
Western Union's net income rose to $221.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $173.4 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.41 billion, mainly due to a strong dollar. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.