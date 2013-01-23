BRIEF-Western Digital shares up 3 pct after the bell following results

METALS-London copper up, zinc nickel rally as China returns

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look