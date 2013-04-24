版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Western Digital shares up 3.1 pct after the bell

NEW YORK, April 24 Western Digital Corp : * Shares up 3.1 percent after the bell following results
