Western Digital CEO to retire

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
Sept 10 Western Digital Corp, the world's largest producer of hard-disk drives, said Chief Executive John Coyne will retire on Jan. 2, 2013.
Steve Milligan, the company's president, will succeed Coyne.
Coyne, 63, will work with Milligan to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S