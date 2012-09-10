版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 20:32 BJT

Western Digital CEO to retire

Sept 10 Western Digital Corp, the world's largest producer of hard-disk drives, said Chief Executive John Coyne will retire on Jan. 2, 2013.

Steve Milligan, the company's president, will succeed Coyne.

Coyne, 63, will work with Milligan to ensure a smooth transition, the company said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐